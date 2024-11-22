Laser QuestDisco Bowl, based in Nottingham, is a 10-venue family entertainment operator run by Pete Terry and Nigel Blair.

The privately-owned business took over Superbowl UK Newport at the beginning of November along with centres in Warrington and Cardiff. Disco

Pete Terry said: " We were excited to expand our company by buying the only bowling centre in Newport. We look forward to investing £500,000 over the next 12 months into improvements to the experience for the good people of Newport.

"We feel the work we have already done to refresh this centre is a massive upgrade for the city. We have also refreshed the food menu and removed the code locks on the toilet doors following customer feedback.

The arcade"We have upgraded and refreshed the look of the lanes with LED colour change lighting and custom made metal lane numbers. And this is just the start of many upgrades as we transform into Disco Bowl.

"We are conscious that everybody is feeling the pinch financially at the moment so we have immediately revised and reduced the food pricing and also brought the softplay prices down - adults now go free and its £3 weekdays and £5 weekends.

"This represents a significant price drop and we have reviewed our prices across our activities in order to ensure we offer great Disco Bowl value.

The food menu has been revampedThe Newport centre features 12 lanes of bowling, a Laser Quest arena, Crazy Club soft play, diner and bar.

It will continue operating under the Superbowl UK brand for the time being, but Disco Bowl plans to rebrand it using the company's newly unveiled logo, already featured at some of their other sites.

Mr Terry said: "While it's too early to outline specific renovation plans, we've had tremendous success with our Scrapyard Golf and Karaoke Box concepts.

"As our name suggests, we emphasise creating a dynamic entertainment experience. You can expect DJ-led events and an upgraded light and sound system, reflecting our signature style across our existing locations."