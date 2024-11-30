The Argus has put together a list of four of the best places to go ice skating in South Wales.

Cardiff, Newport, Caerphilly and Celtic Manor/International Convention Centre offer skaters.

Check out where, when and how much it costs to go ice skating in each location.

Cardiff

Where: Cardiff Castle, Castle Street, Cardiff, CF10 3RB

When: November 14, 2024 to January 5, 2025

Price: £18 for an adult and £13.50 for under 17s for one hour.

Cardiff's winter wonderland has already opened including its ice rink. It is located inside the grounds of Cardiff Castle

There is also an Ice Walk and accessible sessions are available on Thursdays.

This year the wonderland also includes a 'Novice Rink' providing a more relaxed skating environment for beginners.

There is also an ice bar serving a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Tickets can be bought here.

Newport

Where: Winter Wonderland next to Kingsway Carpark, Kingsway Centre, Newport, NP20 1EX

When: November 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (closed on December 31 and January 1)

Price: £12 for an adult and £10 for under 15s for 45 minutes.

Newport Winter Wonderland is open for all Christmas lovers.

The winter wonderland has all sorts of festive fun available with stalls, food vendors, dodgems, and a giant wheel.

The ice rink is under a cover and offers the cheapest festive ice skating in South Wales.

Tickets can be bought here.

Caerphilly

Where: Owain Glyndwr Playing Fields, Crescent Road, Caerphilly CF83 1JD

When: November 15, 2024 to January 4, 2025

Price: £13 for an adult and £10 for under 17s for 45 minutes.

This festive period Caerphilly's Owain Glyndwr playing field is home to a covered ice rink.

'Caerphilly on Ice' also offers a Ferris wheel and food stalls, all in the backdrop of Caerphilly Castle.

Caerphilly on Ice is to be bigger than ever before this year with the ice rink itself reported to be the largest portable ice rink in South Wales at 480 square metres.

Tickets can be bought here.

Celtic Manor

Where: International Convention Centre Wales, The Coldra, Catsash Rd, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 1DE

When: December 14, 2024 to January 4, 2025

Price: £12

For a more sustainable option, The International Convention Centre is home to a synthetic ice rink this Christmas.

Skaters will be able to skate through illuminated light tunnels and falling ‘snow’.

The ice is made synthetically and is not as energy consuming as conventional ice rinks.

Tickets can be bought here.