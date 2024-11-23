The popular doughnut company operates in over 40 countries around the world and has more than 120 stores across the UK.

Several big name brands have discontinued products in 2024 including the likes of Walkers Crisps, Cadbury, Coca-Cola and Aldi.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Cadbury has also discontinued several products in 2024 including its Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits, a decision which fans said had "ruined" Christmas.

Coca-Cola was forced to apologise to fans recently after confirming Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda had both been discontinued.

While supermarket giant Aldi has also discontinued several products including its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf and Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate bar.

Krispy Kreme discontinues Original Glazed Jam Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme boasts a variety of different doughnut flavours ranging from its classic Original Glazed to Biscoff, Rocky Road and Salted Caramel Sensation.

But one doughnut that is no longer part of its range is its Original Glazed Jam Doughnuts, which Krispy Kreme confirmed have been discontinued.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) recently to ask why they could no longer find the Original Glazed spin-off.

This doughnut has unfortunately been discontinued from our range, Angelina! Although, we're sure you'll be able to find a new favourite 😋❤ — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) November 21, 2024

They posted: "@krispykremeUK Team, we must be late to the party but what’s happened to the original glazed Jam donuts ? Who’s eaten them all ??"

A Krispy Kreme spokesperson, confirming the worst, replied: "This doughnut has unfortunately been discontinued from our range!

"Although, we're sure you'll be able to find a new favourite."

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are a beloved sweet treat all over the world, including here in the UK.

RECOMMENDED READING:

One fan, on Reddit, said: "They're almost a different genre of doughnut from yer standard jam/custard/ring doughnut from a supermarket bakery.

"They're the Ben & Jerry's to the supermarket raspberry ripple."

While another added: "They are bl***y amazing. The regular glazed ring one is the best though IMO - the other toppings and/or fillings can be a bit OTT.

"The donuts themselves though are so soft and fluffy. They melt in your mouth!"