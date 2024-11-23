If you're looking for branded goods then Home Bargains and Amazon both have you covered, and both regularly sell big-name products far below the RRP.

We went and filled a basket with branded goods in Home bargains, and then did the same on Amazon. This was the price difference.



Pedigree Dog Christmas stocking, 367g

A selection of Dentastix, Tasty Minis, Rodeos and a Jumbone

(Image: Jade Wright)

Home Bargains: £3.49

Amazon: £7.70, or £7.31 with Subscribe and Save (through third-party sellers)

The verdict: This is a clear win for Home Bargains. This may be down to the only Amazon sellers bringing third-party, and not being as competitive as the main company. Either way, Rover will be glad you went to Home Bargains (maybe get him or her two to celebrate).

Recommended Reading:

Pedigree Dog Food, Chunks in Jelly, 385g

Home Bargains: £5.99 for a pack of six tins (£1 a tin)

Amazon: £20 for four six packs of tins, or £17 with Subscribe and Save (that's 24 tins, so 83p each, or by subscribing it's 70p)

The verdict: This one is a win for Amazon - if you don't mind buying in bulk. I also spotted an extra voucher on offer, for an additional 10% odd the first Subscribe and Save order on this, and that would bring the price down to 63p on that first order. These vouchers are 'stackable' so you get the discounts combined.

Cadbury's Wispa, 4 pack of bars, 102g

Home Bargains: £1.65

Amazon: £3.96 (based on equivalent values)

(Image: Jade Wright)

The verdict: Another clear win for Home Bargains. This was only available in a bundle of three packs of four, so 12 bars in total, for £11.90 regular price, or £11.30 for Subscribe and Savers, again sold by a third party but dispatched by Amazon. The price difference per bar is 99p vs 55p.

Heinz Beans, 415g, six can multipack

Home Bargains: £4.75 or two for £8

Amazon: £4.75, or £4.04 with Subscribe and Save

The verdict: Prices are tied here for regular shoppers, but if you eat a lot of beans, it pays to either select Subscribe and Save or for the best deal of all, buy two packs from Home Bargains, working out at £4 each.

Domestos Bleach spray, 700ml

Home Bargains: £1.89

Amazon: 1.95, or £1.66 Subscribe and Save

The verdict: Again, this is a very close call, but Subscribe and Save is the way to buy this yet again if you want a bargain.

(Image: Jade Wright)

Fairy Non-Bio washing liquid capsules

Home Bargains: 58 pods for £12.49 (21p each)

Amazon: 108 pods for £23, or £19.55 Subscribe and Save (21p and 18p each)

The verdict: This is a close call when you look at equivalent values, but for many shoppers, £23, or £19.55, is a big outlay all at once, and they may not have space to store a bulk pack of pods.

Surf laundry powder, Tropical Lily, 1.15kg

Home Bargains: £3.49

Amazon: £3.50

The verdict: This works out as a penny difference, with both coming in at around £3.04 per kilo. Amazon does have a better value option, but it's for a huge 6.5kg box, which comes in at £14.53 (£2.24/kg) or 12.35 for Subscribe and Save (£1.90/kg). This means you'd need a big, dry storage space. On the upside, it's delivered free so there's no issue with carrying it back from the shops.

Yorkshire Tea

Home Bargains: £5.49 for 210 bags (2.6p a bag)

Amazon: £18 for 600 bags, or £15.30 Subscribe and Save for 600 (3p or 2.5p a bag)

The verdict: This is another one where they don't sell the exact same sizes. Also, think about the initial outlay - do you have a spare £15 for tea, and where would you keep 600 tea bags? Also, would cup number 599 taste as good as the first one?

Overall verdict

There are winners and losers in both camps here, but it's worth considering bulk deals for both - whether that's buying two multipacks of beans or looking at Subscribe and Save. The best bargains are to be had on volume purchases.

Saying that think about where you'd store it all and if you'd get through it before it goes off - it's only a bargain if you use it all.

Similarly, it can be a big outlay, and it's not worth getting into debt when you're trying to find a good deal.

Also think about your own brands - lots of the supermarket and shops' value ranges are just as good, so try switching brands and see if you notice a difference.

Mostly it's horses for courses - head to Home Bargains for pet products, smaller volumes and chocolate, and look at Amazon for big, bulk purchases.

Best of all, check out your local independents too, they can offer the best deals of all, and you know more money stays in your local community.