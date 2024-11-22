Well, this four-bedroom Victorian house tucked away on a hillside could be just the place.

The Elms, is detached and is in a secluded, peaceful position close to the Wales/England border in the Forest of Dean.

An old picture showing the Elms in years gone by (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) The property, on Bell Hill, near Lydbrook, sites in two acres of land made up of a pair of fields and some woodland, gardens, a vegetable plot, stream and an orchard.

It is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions at its December sale.

The house has three reception rooms, a kitchen, utility/boot room, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

And it comes with views across the stunning Gloucestershire countryside.

The kitchen (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) What more could you want? Maybe vehicular access? But that’s just a detail - and may well add to the appeal of The Elms.

The house is so secluded that it can only be reached on foot from a nearby lane which is linked to a main road.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “If it’s seclusion, peace and quiet that you’re looking for then The Elms may well be the one for you. It’s in a gorgeous location, has plenty of land and loads of period features.

“Although the house needs to be accessed on foot, it’s just a minute from the lane and connecting road which may well add to the attraction and its secluded appeal to some."

She said the property could make an ideal family home or a holiday let.

“Alternatively, the property could be let to tenants and we anticipate a rental of approximately £1,400pcm for the house.”

Although Lydbrook is a small village it has a rich industrial history and occupies a steep sided valley leading to the river Wye. It is recognised as an ideal base for walking, cycling and enjoying the river with direct access to launch canoes from the car park.

'The Old House', in the village, which dates from the 15th century was at one time home to the famous actress Sarah Siddons.

The Elms, which is listed with a guide price of £194,000, is included in a catalogue of some 80 properties in the auction which starts from noon on Tuesday, December 10, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 12.