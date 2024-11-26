However the councillor responsible for education in Torfaen has said “shiny, spanky schools” don’t guarantee the best results which he said is down to the “hard work” of students, teachers and the education service.

The Labour cabinet member was responding to a question from Reform Party councillor David Thomas over a “clear disparity” in standards and facilities between two Cwmbran secondaries.

Cllr Thomas said he’d raised the differences in “classroom standards, equipment, and overall facilities” between Cwmbran High, which he said is lagging behind, and Croesyceiliog for a second successive full council meeting as he wasn’t satisfied with the previous answer.

At the October meeting council leader Anthony Hunt told Cllr Thomas he couldn’t say when upgrades to secondary schools could be carried out as he can’t “promise money that doesn’t exist”.

At the November meeting, at Pontypool’s Civic Centre, Cllr Thomas said he’d watched the exchange back “several times” and wasn’t satisfied.

Councillor Richard Clark, who is responsible for education, replied: “I believe the question has been answered at the last council by the leader and in July when you asked a similar question.”

Cllr Clark said a report on the Welsh Government’s sustainable schools programme, which will fund new buildings and refurbishments, would be presented to the council in December. That will show condition categories for schools and determine priority for investment.

The Croesyceiliog councillor said: “Funding will then be available for those programmes and it will be done by categorisation. I can’t give you a timeline without funding and the report will show the categories of all our schools, where they are and what they need.”

He also said he disagreed “with the premise” of Cllr Thomas’ question that students at Croesyceiliog and Cwmbran High “have different opportunities” but acknowledged the “fabric of buildings differs”. Cllr Clark said, as recognised by inspectors Estyn, the education service is working to ensure all pupils reach their full potential.

Cllr Clark also defended the council’s investment in schools and said Croesyceiliog had been identified as the highest priority for investment, due to its condition, under the previous 21 century schools programme before he had responsibility for education.

Cwmbran High, which is in special measures, was formed at the former Fairwater High site when it merged with Llantarnam. Cllr Thomas claimed promises made at the time haven’t been honoured by the council. Cllr Clark reminded him the authority is still investing in Cwmbran High and both had attended the opening of a new additional learning needs and community base at the school some five weeks ago.

He also said while he would “love” for every area to have a brand new school “it doesn’t mean what goes on in school will change”. He said St Alban’s Roman Catholic secondary, in Pontypool. is one of the borough’s highest achieving schools despite its poor condition which he said has been highlighted in the media.

Cllr Thomas, who represents Llantarnam, said he still wasn’t satisfied with the Labour administration’s response and contrasted it with spending on the derelict British industrial site.

He said: “If education is a priority, funding decisions should reflect that commitment for example consider the £4 million for The British, are you saying The British is a bigger priority than education in our schools?”