South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Severe delays of 25 minutes on key motorway junction

Live

Severe delays of 25 minutes as traffic backed up at Magor

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • There are severe delays of 25 minutes between the M4 junctions 23A Magor and J26 Malpas
  • Drivers should allow for additional journey time if travelling in this area

