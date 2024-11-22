Police are appealing for information to find 16-year-old William O'Brien, from Newport, who has been reported missing.

William was last seen leaving an address in Newport at around 11pm on Thursday 21 November

He is believed to be wearing a black cap, a black or grey tracksuit, and a grey coat.

William has links to Cardiff.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400387042

William is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.