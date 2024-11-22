A DESPERATE appeal to find a missing teenager with links to Cardiff has been launched.
Police are appealing for information to find 16-year-old William O'Brien, from Newport, who has been reported missing.
William was last seen leaving an address in Newport at around 11pm on Thursday 21 November
He is believed to be wearing a black cap, a black or grey tracksuit, and a grey coat.
William has links to Cardiff.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400387042
William is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here