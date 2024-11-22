This is the latest donation from Mr Reddicliffe who has been a supporter of the charity since 2013, which has seen him raise more than £20,000.

During that time he has fundraised and donated to the hospice through a number of unique fundraisers which have often also celebrated the rich history of Newport.

This most recent donation was the latest in a line of funds raised through the sale of Chartist mural prints and other related Chartist-related items.

These were available from Arnold’s Electrical Store in Skinner Street, Newport, which has closed after more than 200 years in Newport.

Kelvin's fundraising has also included the sale of signed items including a snooker cue with signatures from 23 stars at the 2019 Betway UK Snooker Championship including Jimmy White, John Higgins and Ken Doherty.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The support Kelvin has given us over the years is quite remarkable. He is a valued supporter, and we thank him for his constant innovation in looking to raise funds for our hospice.”

Kelvin said: "Thank you to Nigel and Paul Merrett and Paul Jones at Arnold’s Electrical Newport for their invaluable help over many years and affording me a great deal of shop space to display my Chartist items for charity. Also, Euro Gallery based in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, David Mayer and Oliver Budd who granted me permission to reproduce his late father’s iconic work 'The Chartist Mural' for charitable causes."