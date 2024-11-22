The closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that the closure is expected to remain in place until and including Tuesday, November 26.

They have put a signed diversion in place for the duration of the closure.

Drivers are being diverted down Usk Road, then onto the A472, before heading back up Cefn Mawr Road in nearby Monkswood.

These diversions apply in both directions.