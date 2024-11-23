The A40 in Monmouth will be closed in the northbound direction from 8pm on Sunday, November 24 until 6am on Monday, November 25, for planned resurfacing works.

The same road will be closed in the southbound direction from 8pm on Monday, November 25 until 6am on Tuesday, November 26, for the same resurfacing works.

The road will be closed near its junction with Wye Bridge, and during the closure of the southbound carriageway, A40 northbound traffic under seven and a half tonnes will be able to turn right to access the Wye Bridge.

Any vehicles over this specified weight will need to follow the signed diversion.

There will also be a further closure related to these resurfacing works from 8pm on Thursday, November 28 until 6am on Friday, November 29.

This closure will affect the A466 Wye Bridge, A466 Wyebridge Street and A40 northbound for one night.

Emergency service vehicles travelling in the area will be able to pass through the works under the direction of the contractor.

The footways will remain open or temporary footways will be provided for the full duration of the works. Pedestrian access will be provided across Wye Bridge at all times.

During the scheduled road closures of the Wye Bridge, a banksman will be available to assist and guide pedestrians across the bridge, when it is safe to do so during some specific operations.