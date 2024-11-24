One councillor for a ward in the Newport community has called on the people in his area and the wider city residents to voice their opinions on the future for a beloved park in the city.

Councillor Matthew Pimm, one of three ward councillors for the community of Beechwood, has been encouraging people to share their thoughts on how Newport City Council could improve the popular Glebelands Park as part of a project to improve parks in the city.

Sharing the link to multiple Facebook community groups across Newport, including Beechwood Matters and St Julian's and Beechwood Community among others on Sunday., November 17, Cllr Pimm said: "This is an important consultation questionnaire to complete as it will be used by NCC as a guide on how they develop and improve The Glebelands.

"It will only take you five minutes to complete."

The consultation period is currently ongoing, and included an option for residents to speak with their local councillors face-to-face during an afternoon drop-in on Tuesday, November 19.

The original Facebook post from Newport City Council on the same

Sunday read: "Tell us what you think of Glebelands Park.

"We want to know how you use the park, what’s good about it, and what you think could be improved.

"You can access the survey online here - https://online1.snapsurveys.com/glebelands-park.

"Alternatively, if you’d rather speak to us face-to-face, we will be holding an in-person consultation on Tuesday 19 November, between 1pm-4.30pm in the car park at Glebelands Park."

The plans to improve local parks and play areas in Newport have been created as part of a project that secured funding from the 2022 budget consultations to upgrade play areas to provide children with safe and fun spaces to play.

The project is being undertaken with the input of the community, ensuring that the needs and preferences of local families are considered in the design process through multiple consultations.

The closing date for the online consultation is Friday, November 29.

Public consultations have also been launched for a project to install community orchards, after the council was recently awarded money from the Welsh Government to improve biodiversity and provide natural community spaces in the city.

The council’s biodiversity team has identified three sites across Newport suitable for a community orchard, which are:

High Cross open space (behind the Rising Sun public house)

Mill Heath, Bettws

Dunstable Road, Ringland

Newport City Council are looking to hear from residents in these areas, with this consultation set to end on 17 December.