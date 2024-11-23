South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Emergency services at scene of incident as Storm Bert continues to hit

Live

A469 Ystrad Mynach southbound lane closed due to incident

Emergency
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

  • Emergency services at the scene
  • A469 Ystrad Mynach
  • Lane closed

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos