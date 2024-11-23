South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - traffic comes to a halt after crash on the M4

Live

Live - traffic comes to a halt after crash on the M4

Traffic delays
Emergency
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

  • Traffic has come to a halt after a crash on the M4 Eastbound between Coryton and Cardiff Gate.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos