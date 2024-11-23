The weekend festival which kicked off on Friday November 22 will finish on Sunday November 24. Artist Justin Brown next to his sketches (Image: Newsquest) It is the eighth year of the annual festival, an art trail focused on the NP20 area of Newport.

It includes many residential, commercial and community venues displaying a range of artwork.

Visual Art by Kishan Takahashi in the window of The Optic Shop (Image: Newsquest)If you walked through Newport today and braved the rain and wind you may have noticed artwork around the city.

The optic shop was one of the businesses displaying artwork in its windows with visual art by Kishan Takahashi.

The sketchbook of Stephen Paul Dale (Image: Newsquest)