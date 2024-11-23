THIS year’s interactive art festival, Art on the Hill Newport 2024, has gone ahead despite the miserable weather from Storm Bert.
The weekend festival which kicked off on Friday November 22 will finish on Sunday November 24. It is the eighth year of the annual festival, an art trail focused on the NP20 area of Newport.
It includes many residential, commercial and community venues displaying a range of artwork.
If you walked through Newport today and braved the rain and wind you may have noticed artwork around the city.
The optic shop was one of the businesses displaying artwork in its windows with visual art by Kishan Takahashi.
