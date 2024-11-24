A Maker’s Market with small independent craft businesses was held at the Riverfront from 11am till 4pm on Saturday.

The Argus spoke to experienced and new up and coming stalls about what they had up for offer.

If you couldn’t make it to the market in the bad weather, they told us about their products and where you can find them.

Sally Evans, art development officer at the Riverfront (Image: Newsquest) The independent stalls had lots to offer from print art, jewellery, aromatherapy products to woodcraft items.

The art development officer for the Riverfront, Sally Evans, said: “We have some lovely craft stores.

They are all independent makers and creators. We are really lucky to be able to showcase everybody's work.

“Some people are really established while others are testing out their work and maybe don’t do craft stalls.

Josh Cranton at his stall (Image: Newsquest) One of the stall owners and local illustrator and tattoo artist, Josh Cranton said:

I’ve been creating art for a long time, over 20 years. I’ve worked my way up and created designs.

“I’m mostly focused around geek culture and tattoos as well.”

If you like his art, you can find out more on his Instagram page which has the handle @jcsketches.

Amy from Wild Fox (Image: Newsquest) A holistic therapist, Amy Bullock from Wild Fox, was promoting and selling her ink-based illustrations for the first time.

It is important to have things that are seasonal I think in the room. It reminds people that we are part of a planet which is cyclical, and our bodies are cyclical.

“To me having products that are working with the body, and nature is actually really important,” she said.

If you like her artwork and aromatherapy products you can contact her on 07760 283254.

E.B. Art Life (Image: Newsquest) The owner of E.B. Art Life, who was selling handcrafted jewellery and gifts, shared how she first learned the craft.

I’ve been doing this now for just over a year. I started off by having a little kit from my husband for Christmas.

“I wasn’t interested in it, but as soon as I started to do it I absolutely loved it. I make each piece from the flowers that I grow in my garden as well.”

If you like the look of her jewellery you can buy her products on her website here.

Alice Marie and her artwork (Image: Newsquest) A local artist from Caerleon, Alice Marie, who was showcasing her art said: “I love collaging using any scrap paper that I can find.

“I try and help people look at paper and recyclables in different ways and make creative things out of them.”

A list of stalls that were at the market: