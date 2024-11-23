This warning has been in place following Storm Bert hitting the South Wales region.

If you have important plans tomorrow, take a look at our hourly weather report for Newport.

Newport

6am

14 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

7am

14 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

8am

14 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

9am

13 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

10am

13 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

11am

13 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

Noon

12 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

1pm

11 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

2pm

11 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

3pm

11 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

4pm

11 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

5pm

11 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

6pm

10 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

7pm

10 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

8pm

10 degrees celsius

70% chance of rain

9pm

10 degrees celsius

39% chance of rain

10pm

10 degrees celsius

0% chance of rain

11pm

10 degrees celsius

0% chance of rain

Midnight

10 degrees celsius

12% chance of rain

What should you expect?





There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.