THE MET OFFICE yellow weather warning for rain will be in place until 6am tomorrow morning.
This warning has been in place following Storm Bert hitting the South Wales region.
If you have important plans tomorrow, take a look at our hourly weather report for Newport.
Newport
6am
14 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
7am
14 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
8am
14 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
9am
13 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
10am
13 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
11am
13 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
Noon
12 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
1pm
11 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
2pm
11 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
3pm
11 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
4pm
11 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
5pm
11 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
6pm
10 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
7pm
10 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
8pm
10 degrees celsius
70% chance of rain
9pm
10 degrees celsius
39% chance of rain
10pm
10 degrees celsius
0% chance of rain
11pm
10 degrees celsius
0% chance of rain
Midnight
10 degrees celsius
12% chance of rain
What should you expect?
-
There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.
-
There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.
-
There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.
-
There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
-
There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
-
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
How do the weather warning colours work?
A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.
An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.
A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.
