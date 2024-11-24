Live Live updates as Storm Bert causes significant flooding Storm Bert Emergency Weather South Wales By Elen Johnston Share The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning across South Wales until 1pm. The Severn Crossing M48 Bridge is closed in both directions due to strong winds. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
