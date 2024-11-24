South Wales Argus
Live updates as Storm Bert causes significant flooding

By Elen Johnston

  • The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning across South Wales until 1pm.
  • The Severn Crossing M48 Bridge is closed in both directions due to strong winds.

