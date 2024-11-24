In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at around 9.30am, National Rail said:

“Trains running between these stations may be delayed or revised until at least 1pm.”

National Rail confirmed passengers will be able to use their tickets onboard the following services at no extra cost:

CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central.

West Midlands Railway between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.

Why is there flooding?

This weekend the South Wales region has been lashed by heavy rain and strong winds due to Storm Bert.

The heavy rain has resulted in 50 flood warnings and 60 flood alerts being issued across the entire country by Natural Resource Wales.

There have been numerous road closures across Newport, wider Gwent and Monmouthshire and disruption to bus services.

The Met Office issued two new weather warnings affecting areas including Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Torfaen, and the Vale of Glamorgan.