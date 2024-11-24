It is one of the places across the country hit by significant flooding caused by the heavy rain and fierce winds from Storm Bert.

The storm has lashed towns across South Wales causing flooding to residential areas, businesses, and main roads.

Colin Vernall, 74, who runs the social club at the Cross Keys RFC, was cleaning inside before it flooded within minutes.

He said: “I was in there at twenty past seven cleaning the club and there was not a drop of water, but by half past it was a job managing to get out of there.

“We just managed to get out, but it was up to our knees. We are talking about within three minutes.”

The flooding outside the club (Image: Supplied) He described the sound of the floodwater hitting the building as a ‘massive woosh’ as loud as a bomb going off.

I have never seen anything like it. It was a massive noise like a bomb going off.”

The floodwater was up to his knees when he escaped, however, the water has risen higher since, with cars floating into each other.

“It is heartbreaking. I was just in there cleaning. Then there were cars hitting each other. I have never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.

The water at a higher level with a car almost fully submerged (Image: Supplied) He managed to get out of the building with one other person and plans to return soon to assess the damage.

“We are both alright, but we have already seen cars damaged. They were floating about.”

The club previously flooded in 2019 and raised over £140,000 to repair damage to the furniture and carpets.

The club is 'devastated' and heartbroken by the damage and how much this flood will set them back.

We worked so hard last time to get it where it was and the community had been fantastic, for it to flood now, it is just heartbreaking.”

The club has plans to set up a fundraiser to help towards fixing the damage caused by the flooding in the coming days.