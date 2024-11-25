The whole country has been battered by Storm Bet which brought heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

The Blackwood Rugby Club experienced significant flooding today (November 24) following heavy rain.

Local councillor, Kevin Etheridge said: “This is devastating for the community to see the flooding at Blackwood Rugby Club.”

In a video shared by a local resident, the water levels were so high, a skip could be seen floating towards parked cars outside the club.

In a Facebook post, the Blackwood Rugby Club announced it ‘won’t be open for a while’.

In the post, the club shared a video in which people wearing water protective clothing can be seen assessing the damage.

The post received lots of supportive comments from people within the community who were saddened by the news.

The water damage inside the building (Image: Blackwood Rugby Club) In a comment, Mckenzies Café Bar said: “Let us know if we can help with anything, Mckenzie’s and The Rolling Jack will do anything we can to support you!”

Jessie Davies commented: “This is absolutely devastating, heartbreaking.”

Greenfields Nursery Blackwood added: “Please let us know if we can help in anyway.”

Chloe Symonds said: “Let us know if we can be any help (The New Foresters). Absolutely heartbreaking for you all.”

I’m so sorry for what you have to endure again. The cost must be extortionate. All the effort and hard work put into this club time and time again," said Suzanne Elizabeth.

A local resident, Asa Bennett, said: “This community hub, which plays a vital role in the local area, has been devastated, and the funds raised will help restore the club.”

The fundraiser target is £1,500 and so far, the campaign organized by Blackwood resident Summer Maddock has raised £70.

In the fundraiser, Summer Maddock, organiser of the gofundme page, said:

“This is a massive community hub which holds a special place in the hearts of everyone involved, has been absolutely devastated once again by the floods of Storm Bert, just four years after being gutted due to similar floods.”