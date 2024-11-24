The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and Wind on Saturday (November 23).

Natural Resource Wales had issued 50 flood warnings and 60 flood alerts at around 10am.

What do the different flood warnings mean?

The warnings have three categories with increasing severity – flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

A red severe flood warning for a river means there is a danger to life.

Rivers issued a red flood warning are expected to flood and immediate action is required.

Those with an amber warning are expecting possible flooding and preparation is advised.

What areas are there a danger to life?

At around 3pm, two severe flood warnings in Monmouthshire were issued by Natural Resource Wales:

River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston.

River Monnow at Skenfrith.

What areas of Gwent and Monmouthshire have flood warnings and flood alerts?





The number of red flood warnings has now decreased to 48 and amber flood alerts have decreased to 39.

The following areas have red flood warnings:

River Ebbw at Risca

River Ebbw at Bassaleg

Ebbw Fawr at Cwm

River Ebbw at Llanhilleth

River Rhymney at Bedwas House Industrial Estate

River Rhymney at Caerphilly

River Rhymney at Bedwas

River Rhymney at Dyffryn Industrial Estate

River Rhymney at Ystrad Mynach

River Wye at Monmouth, defended areas

River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas

The following areas have amber flood alerts:

Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire

River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport

Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd

