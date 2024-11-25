Storm Bert: Major disruption continues after devastating flooding across Gwent

- Communities across Gwent are continuing to feel the effects of the devastating flooding across the region from Storm Bert at the weekend
- There is lots of travel disruption with some train lines cancelled or limited as a result
- Multiple schools are closed on Monday, November 25 as a result of flood damage
- Follow this live blog for updates
Live
