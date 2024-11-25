South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Storm Bert: Major disruption continues after devastating flooding across Gwent

Live

Storm Bert: Continued flood disruption across Gwent

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • Communities across Gwent are continuing to feel the effects of the devastating flooding across the region from Storm Bert at the weekend
  • There is lots of travel disruption with some train lines cancelled or limited as a result
  • Multiple schools are closed on Monday, November 25 as a result of flood damage
  • Follow this live blog for updates

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos