A WOMAN has been caught drink-driving at a top hotel.
Rebecca Parsons, 29, from Newport was arrested at the city’s five-star Celtic Manor Resort while at the wheel of Ford Fiesta on April Fool’s Day.
The defendant, of Bacon Place, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 188 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard that the legal limit is 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.
MORE NEWS: Woman stole £5,000 from housing association
Parsons was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
She will have to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here