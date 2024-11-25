Rebecca Parsons, 29, from Newport was arrested at the city’s five-star Celtic Manor Resort while at the wheel of Ford Fiesta on April Fool’s Day.

The defendant, of Bacon Place, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 188 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard that the legal limit is 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.

MORE NEWS: Woman stole £5,000 from housing association

Parsons was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

She will have to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.