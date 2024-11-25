Videos shared to a local community group on social media have shown buildings deep in mud as a flow of water rushes down a street.

Buildings and garages can be seen swamped in the flow of water as it continues to rush past with chunks of mud and grit falling away into the stream.

A second video shows a large white car covered in mud and rocks while other cars are being turned around from the blocked Cwmtillery Road.

The videos were posted on Sunday, November 24, and it is understood that multiple homes in the Cwmtillery area of Abertillery have since been evacuated as a result amid concerns for public safety.

Blaenau Gwent County Council has confirmed it had evacuated a number of residents to the local leisure centre.

Emergency services can be seen in attendance at the reported landslip in one of the videos, and according to one resident, the fire service had informed them an engine would be left at the bottom of the impacted street overnight on Sunday.

Blaenau Gwent County Council said in a post on social media: "We are aware that a number of households in the Cwmtillery area of Abertillery have been evacuated by emergency services.

"We are making arrangements for those affected and a rest centre has been set up at Abertillery Sports Centre. We are on site with partners assessing the situation."

It is also understood that there were two fire engines at the scene of the alleged landslip.

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said: "We are aware that a landslip caused by heavy rain and flooding affected the community of Cwmtillery, Abertillery last night.

"Our thoughts are with those affected. We continue to liaise with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, who are leading the response and supporting residents during this time."

South Wales Argus has contacted the Coal Authority for comment.