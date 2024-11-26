A MAN working for an energy supply giant stole £4,765 from them.
Jonathan Davies, 32, from Blackwood admitted the theft while employed by Ovo Energy.
He took the money over a five-month period between August 2023 and this January, Newport Magistrates' Court was told by prosecutor Katie Baldwin.
Davies, of Sir Ivor Road, Pontllanfraith, represented by Gareth Morgan, was given credit for his guilty plea.
The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
He will have to pay back Ovo the £4,765 in compensation.
Davies must also pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
