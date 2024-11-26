CRAIG WHITEHEAD, 35, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on Mountjoy Street on September 22.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

AARON RAWLINGS, 33, of Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 243 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine on Somerton Road on May 5.

He must pay £1,054 in a fine and costs.

MELISSA PROBERT, 32, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £202 in compensation and costs after she admitted stealing alcohol worth £117 from Tesco on Spytty Road on November 1.

ABI HUMPHREYS, 20, of Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £365 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and public order offence on March 30 and March 31.

ANTHONY BOWYER, 37, of Treberth Avenue, Newport must pay £545 in fines, costs and compensation and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after he admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage on May 27.

JAMIE JONES, 48, of Bowen Close, Blaenavon was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker on November 5, 2023.

He was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew between 7.30pm and 7.30am, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £439 in compensation, a surcharge and costs.

BRETT COUCH, 37, of Pen Y Cae, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Buxton Court, Lansbury Park on October 19, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANIS ASLAM, 36, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 14, 2023.

He was fined £40.

RUSSEL POWYS, 77, of King Street, Nantyglo must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt and left it in Asda, Brynmawr on July 11.

EMMA SPEAR, 48, of Meadow Street, Llanhilleth must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely food waste and dry recycling found in the residual waste, between March 27 and May 8.

JURIJS SPOLE, 39, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 14.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.