Track agreed

A delegated officer has approved plans for a replacement agricultural track to prevent removing a hedgerow from the original farm track which is now too narrow for farm machinery at Plas Yr Ywen, Cross Ash. The new track will provide access to farm buildings and yard.

Extension approval

A delegated officer has approved plans for a two storey extension to the side of The Old Shop, Elms Road, Kingcoed.

Access allowed

A delegated officer has deemed as acceptable plans to provide access during inclement weather at Little Wentwood Farm, Usk Road, Pen Y Cae Mawr.

Extension work

Plans to add a WC and lobby to the side of an extension at Maple Cottage, The Mount road, Llandogo have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to extension

Plans for a single storey extension at the side and rear of 207 Elan Way, Caldicot, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Window approval

A delegated officer has approved plans for the replacement of the ground floor shop display windows and door at 50-51 Cross Street, Abergavenny.

Entrance plans

A delegated officer has approved plans for an extension at the back of Grofiled Inn, Baker Street, Abergavenny, to provide a Part M compliant entrance and lobby to the existing building.

Yes to office

A delegated panel has given the go ahead to plans to convert a former railway building into an office on land at the former Brecon Road depot site in Abergavenny.