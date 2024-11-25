Muck store plan

Plans have been submitted by G Price, JC and ME Price and Sons, of Ashwood Farm, Grosmont Road, Grosmont, for a new covered muck store.

Heat pump application

Alan Jacobs, of 2 Coopers Way, Llanfoist, has applied to install an air source heat pump in the front garden.

Extension application

David and Linda Lewis, of 16 Ashgrove, Llanellen, has submitted plans to demolish an existing conservatory and build a new single storey extension at the back of the property.

Wooden pods plan

Kevin Bailey, of The Poplars Farm, Pant Y Rhoeos Road, Gwehelog, has applied for two wooden pods to be used for holiday accommodation at the same address.

Extension plans

Genevieve Madley, of 8 Portwall Road, Chepstow, has applied to remove an existing lean-to extension and replace it with a new extension.

Annexe application

Paul Handley, of Ty Ceffyl, Leasbrook Lane, Monmouth, has applied to build a detached annexe within the curtilage of the property.

Extension scheme

Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 4 St Michael's Road, Abergavenny, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs Casson.

Arts centre application

Sonicbond Promotions Ltd have applied to change the use of the ground floor of Newmarket Hall, Monmouth, to an arts centre. The plans include a cafe/bar, first floor studios and events space.

