Earlier this month, the TV presenter, 57, announced that she would be undergoing brain surgery after she was diagnosed with a “very rare” tumour.

The colloid cyst was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

Now, McCall has taken to Instagram to share her first health update following the surgery telling followers that she's recovering.

Sharing a video to Instagram, McCall was lying in bed, sharing: "I'm on the other side. My short-term memory's a bit, um, remiss.

"But that is something I can work on so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing down everything I'm doing, to keep myself feeling safe."

Captioning the post, McCall went on to thank those who have cared for her while she recovers: "Just want to thank @mdlondon , who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. Also … best mum ever award … goes to @gabbamccall . Thank you mumma. For being the best grandma … and mumma ever. I am feeling much better. Had a great night's sleep in my own bed."

Many friends of McCall shared their well-wishes with the presenter, as singer Paloma Faith said: "What a brilliant and beautiful woman you are … we are all rooting for you."

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford added: "Good to see your lovely face. Rest up and let those lovely people take care of you."

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said: "Wonderful to see you doing so good D love. healing vibes across the way. promise to do what doc says. love you lady."