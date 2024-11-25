JLS star JB Gill and Love Island favourite Tasha Ghouri (along with their professional dance partners) both topped the leaderboard, ending the night with a score of 46 each.

But who missed out on a place in the Strictly quarter-final next week?

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas faced the dreaded dance-off against Olympian Montell Douglas and her partner Johannes Radebe during Sunday’s results show (November 24).

But after both couples had danced a second time, the judges unanimously agreed to send Jamie and Michelle home.

The 30-year-old reprised his graceful foxtrot with Michelle to Stand By Me by Ben E King, which landed them a score of 32 from the judges during Saturday’s live show.

Judge Anton Du Beke told the actor that he is a “beautiful dancer” but advised him to be more “ridiculous” and “over the top” following his performance on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Montell and Johannes performed their quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald again in a bid to impress the judges.

They had received a score of 37 for the routine on Saturday, with Anton saying it was their best performance since their couple’s choice.

However, Craig Revel Horwood thought it looked “a bit stiff” at the beginning but felt the dynamics were “out of this world”.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Jamie hailed Strictly as “magic” and praised those who work on the show.

He said: “Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here (the judges), but everyone who works on this show, I have such a good bond and relationship with and that’s what made me want to do this show, it’s the people, not what I’m doing. I’ve had the best time.”

The actor, who was the first celebrity partner for Michelle on the show, commended her as being the “most amazing teacher”.

“We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you,” he added.

Michelle returned the sentiment, saying: “Jamie is an amazing dancer, and he’s improved so much week by week.

“He’s worked so hard to get to where he is. It’s my first year with a partner and I’ve realised that it’s so much more than just the dancing and the technique, it’s the bonds and the friendships that you make.

“I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Sunday’s results show featured a performance from girl group the Sugababes who sang a medley of their hits including Freak Like Me and Push The Button.