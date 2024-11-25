New container

Planners have approved, with conditions, the siting of a container at New Inn AFC, Woodfield Road, New Inn.

Care home approval

Plans to use a property at 3 Broome Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, as a residential care home have been approved conditionally by planners.

Car wash refusal

Planners have refused an application to change the use of part of the Pontnewydd Workingmen's Club carpark to a hand car wash. The property is at chapel Street, Pontnewydd.

