Here are the latest planning decisions from Torfaen County Borough Council:
New container
Planners have approved, with conditions, the siting of a container at New Inn AFC, Woodfield Road, New Inn.
Care home approval
Plans to use a property at 3 Broome Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, as a residential care home have been approved conditionally by planners.
Car wash refusal
Planners have refused an application to change the use of part of the Pontnewydd Workingmen's Club carpark to a hand car wash. The property is at chapel Street, Pontnewydd.
