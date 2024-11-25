It has been a big year for the Summertime Sadness singer who has headlined at the festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Rock en Seine.

Del Rey - who is known for other hit songs including Young and Beautiful and Video Games - has also just completed her first stadium show at Fenway Park, Boston.

The American singer-songwriter has now revealed she will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of stadium shows.

The 2025 UK and Ireland tour features dates across the summer in Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow.

How to get Lana Del Rey tickets

Tickets for Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland tour go on sale on Friday (November 29) at 10am.

They can be purchased on the Live Nation website.

Alternatively, you can enter a pre-sale ticket ballot via the Lana Del Ray website here.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Lana Del Rey 2025 UK and Ireland Tour dates

Lana Del Rey will perform five shows across June and July as part of her 2025 UK and Ireland tour:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Monday, June 23

Hampden Park, Glasgow - Thursday, June 26

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Saturday, June 28

Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Monday, June 30

Wembley Stadium, London - Thursday, July 3

Tickets for Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland tour go on sale on Friday (November 29) at 10am.