Lana Del Rey has announced a new 2025 UK and Ireland tour which will include one date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
It has been a big year for the Summertime Sadness singer who has headlined at the festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Rock en Seine.
Del Rey - who is known for other hit songs including Young and Beautiful and Video Games - has also just completed her first stadium show at Fenway Park, Boston.
The American singer-songwriter has now revealed she will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of stadium shows.
The 2025 UK and Ireland tour features dates across the summer in Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow.
How to get Lana Del Rey tickets
Tickets for Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland tour go on sale on Friday (November 29) at 10am.
They can be purchased on the Live Nation website.
Alternatively, you can enter a pre-sale ticket ballot via the Lana Del Ray website here.
Lana Del Rey 2025 UK and Ireland Tour dates
Lana Del Rey will perform five shows across June and July as part of her 2025 UK and Ireland tour:
- Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Monday, June 23
- Hampden Park, Glasgow - Thursday, June 26
- Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Saturday, June 28
- Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Monday, June 30
- Wembley Stadium, London - Thursday, July 3
