Extension plans

Sarah Watts, of 21 King Street, Blaenavon, has applied to replace an extension at the back of the property.

Phased application

Tim and Tom Roberts have submitted a phased planning application for the erection of a new agricultural workers dwelling following the demolition of the existing sheep shed and the conversion of the existing dwellinghouse into a holiday let at Pistyll-gwyn Farm, Llanover Lane, Cwmavon.

Extension application

Nathan Ford, of 24 Snowdon Court, Croesyceiliog, has applied to build a single storey extension at the back of the property.

New flats at former bank

S & J Real Estate Holdings Limited has applied for planning permission and listed building consent to change the use of the former Lloyds Bank, in Hanbury Road, Pontypool, to create six flats and retain part of the ground floor and basement for financial and professional services.

Work on watercourse

Torfaen County Borough Council has applied to carry out work to redirect a watercourse south of Farm Road and the creation of a pond to store water, allowing a more controlled discharge of surface waters from the site into the existing culvert network. at The British, Talywain, Pontypool.

