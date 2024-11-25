Here are some tips to follow:

Positive mental health can have a direct impact on immune function. Social connections, therapy, and mindfulness practices can reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

Meditation, deep breathing, and yoga help reduce stress hormones which can weaken the immune system. Engage in hobbies, listen to music, or spend time with loved ones to support emotional wellness.

Prioritise seven to nine hours of quality sleep with consistent routines, limiting caffeine, and reducing screen time before bed.

Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, can boost immune function without over-exerting the body.

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables (like berries, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables) which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.