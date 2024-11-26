Jordan Young, 25, from Blackwood knocked his victim to the floor before punching and kicking him “multiple times” while he was on the ground.

The assault took place in the Cefn Fforest area of the town at around 4.50pm on the afternoon of Thursday, July 25.

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, played doorbell camera footage capturing the violence during Young’s sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant could be heard shouting at the victim: “Get the f*** out of my street!”

(Image: Jordan Young/Gwent Police) Mr Kendall said: “He told him, ‘Stop looking at young girls” and he was also calling him a paedophile.

“The victim walked after the defendant and said, 'I'm not looking at young girls.'”

Young then launched his assault.

“The offence is aggravated by his previous convictions and the presence of young children during the incident,” Mr Kendall added.

The defendant, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest admitted affray.

He has seven previous convictions for 15 offences which include intentional strangulation and battery.

Young was jailed for 18 months for domestic violence in January 2023.

His barrister Hannah Friedman said in mitigation: “The defence do submit there is still some relative immaturity given his age.

“He tells me upon his eventual release that he is motivated to put his life back on track.

“Before he was remanded he worked as a grounds worker and he tells me when he is home he wants to get his job back and keep his head above water.”

She asked for her client to be given the appropriate credit for his guilty plea and added that the defendant has a “close supportive relationship” with his family.

Judge Daniel Williams told Young: “On that afternoon, you were shouting at a man to get out of the street and you were calling him a paedophile.

“You threw a punch at the target of your aggression and there were further punches which felled him and the violence continued.

“When he was on the ground, multiple punches were thrown as well as their kicks.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months and told he would serve half of that term in custody before being released on licence.