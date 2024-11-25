The team at Haon Garden Rooms have come up with this list of tips to protect your garden from winter pests.

It is important to rake up leaves, remove dead plants, and compost or dispose of any plant material which could harbour pests or disease.

Mulch insulates the soil, helping to regulate temperature and moisture, but it also serves as a barrier for pests. Applying a thick layer of mulchwill help deter rodents and insects from burrowing into the soil while keeping plant roots warm and protected.

Floating row covers or garden fleece can protect plants from cold weather and pests.

Pull weeds out of your garden before winter sets in.

Rodents seek shelter in garden sheds, greenhouses, and under mulch, so seal up any holes or gaps in fences, sheds, and other structures. Consider placing hardware cloth around the base of plant beds or garden structures to keep rodents from burrowing in.