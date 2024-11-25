For the second week of the series, Barry McGuigan and McFly's Danny Jones are now in charge, thanks to the public vote.

However, after Barry and Danny decided on the new chores each campmate would be doing from now on, Loose Women's Jane Moore accused Barry of being "sexist" and "ageist".

Jane, along with Tulisa were given the duty of washing dishes, but Jane's instant reaction was: "Is that because we're women?"

Barry explained: "We were looking at you for possible water duty and I thought 'well, you're 62 years old, you're a year younger than me'."

As Jane shook her head, she exclaimed: "Ageist and sexist!"

Barry soon responded: "It's not ageist and sexist".

Strictly's Oti Mabuse then described how you could cut the tension in camp "with a knife".

Yet it seems I'm a Celebrity viewers don't agree with Jane's accusations, as one took to X saying: "Oh Jane stop, there's nothing sexist about putting you on washing up. Get over yourself."

Another shared: "Not Jane pulling the feminism card just because she got the one job she didn't want."

Someone else wrote: "Jane has been frustrated for a while and has just chosen this moment to take it out tbh. Barry has a point, the harder jobs will be physically tougher."

Another posted: "jane please, like? there’s worse you could have been made to do."

This person put: "JANE calm down omg."

One fan admitted: "I preferred when Jane was saying nothing this whole time."

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm tomorrow.