From Newcastle and Liverpool to Wembley and Cardiff, there are set to be Wetherpoon venues open all over the country on Christmas Day for those wanting to pop around to their local for a pint or two.

There are a total of 797 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, meaning 133 venues will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Wetherspoon pubs open on Christmas Day 2024

You can see the full list of the 664 Wetherspoon pubs that will open on Christmas Day 2024 in the table below.

You can also use the search bar at the top to help you find the pubs closest to you (if there are any on the list).

All these branches will open for four hours from 11am to 3pm on December 25, 2024.

It will be drinks only, with no food being served at any of the Wetherspoon venues on Christmas Day.

For those that can't wait to get into the festive spirit, Wetherspoon has already launched its Christmas menu for 2024.

Festive meals for 2024 will include the ever-popular dish of sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables.

The Christmas menu will be available from November 13 until December 31 (excluding Christmas Day).