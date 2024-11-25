Zoology student Lewis Ferguson was taking part in a tropical ecology and conservation field course when he took the photos of a spectacled flowerpecker.

The spectacled flowerpecker, one of Borneo’s endemic species, is an elusive bird first discovered in 2009 in the Danum Valley Conservation Area of the country.

Since then, there have been very few recorded sightings across the island, with just seven registered on eBird, an international platform for bird records.

Lewis, who is studying at Swansea University, said: “As someone who is passionate about bird behaviour and photography of birds within the UK, this bird posed a lot of challenges. Its small body size and quick movements alongside its choice of dense tree made capturing the bird extremely difficult.

“Thankfully after a lot of patience and missed opportunities I was able to capture a distinct identifying photo."