Dogs Trust Bridgend is hosting its annual Christmas fair between noon and 3pm.

Last year's event raised more than £700 for the charity and Dogs Trust is inviting people along to support its work and help care for more than 40 dogs currently in its care this Christmas and beyond.



The fair will feature a teddy tombola, raffle, home baked cakes and refreshments, and the chance to meet Santa Paws.

Darren Oakley, manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend said: “Our Christmas fair is always a wonderful occasion. This year promises to be a fantastic day out for family, friends and canine companions.



“It’s always very busy and noisy at the Christmas Fair, so although we hope lots of dogs, especially former Dogs Trust Bridgend residents, come along, we would ask people to only bring their dogs if they are sure they will thoroughly enjoy it.”



The fair is at Dogs Trust Bridgend, Court Colman, Pen-Y-Fai, Bridgend.