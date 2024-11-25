A 33-year-old man has been left in a critical condition following a collision with a car in Ebbw Vale.
We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Bryn Deri, Ebbw Vale, at around 6.40pm on Sunday 17 November.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Tredegar, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin have been informed.
Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to get in touch with the police quoting 2400383439.
You can contact the police via their website, by calling 101 or by sending them a direct message on social media. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
