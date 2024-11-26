"I don't feel safe living here anymore," said Ms Lewis, who lives on Blewitt Street in Baneswell, Newport.

Leanne Lewis, 37 said: "I had put my recycling out and forgot to lock my door as I was putting my little one to bed."

She said the intruder did not enter her home because they heard her inside.

Ms Lewis said: "After putting my daughter to bed around 8pm I was just sat watching the telly. I heard a noise and shouted up to my daughter to get into bed with no reply I got up to see my two cats by the front door crying out."

"That is when I noticed my front door wide open," said Ms Lewis.

She said that thinks the intruder heard her call to her daughter and decided not to enter.

Ms Lewis said: "So unless they heard me shouting to my daughter and did a runner, I wouldn't want to know what could of happened. But this happens a lot in my street. A lot of people on drugs looking for a fast way to get money they also try car doors all the time."

There have been incidences where businesses in Baneswell have been broken into and potential intruders have tried to open doors to see if they can get in before moving onto other properties.

Ms Lewis reported the incident to the police.

On Facebook, other residents have said they have had similar incidents on the same street.

Ms Lewis said the incident has changed the way she goes about her day-to-day life.

"And to top it off when I leave for work at 4:40am in the morning the street lights are all off. It is scary, you can't see anything or anyone. I don't feel safe living here anymore."

Recently residents in Gaer have complained about the lack of street lighting at night.

A grandmother, Kerry Seal, from the west Newport suburb, who struggled to help her father after an accident, said the lack streetlighting between midnight and 6am is making the streets more dangerous.

"Something bad will happen," said Ms Seal, who lives on Maugham Close, off Shakespeare Crescent.

She said: "It's completely black, like pitch black" outside at night.