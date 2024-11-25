Mother of two, Aimee Burton, 38, said her home, which she shares with her husband Jason, their three-year-old son, and their new-born baby, was taken over by almost four feet of floodwater, just a week after coming out of hospital.

"We have only just come out of hospital with our eight-week-old baby, just one week ago, and then this happens," said Aimee.

"We had put the Christmas decorations up to bring us some positivity after such a hard time, and now they are also ruined.

"Our house, which we moved into four years ago, has been taken over by sewage water, which is poo, as well as our car.

(Image: Aimee Burton) "Everything inside the ground floor of our house is ruined; all of our baby stuff, our high chair, pram, walkers, even the Christmas presents we had bought and were hiding in the garage from our three-year-old son.

"It has been devastating for everyone - when our neighbour was helping other houses move furniture upstairs, his house flooded, with the water up to his neck.

"The local community have been our sole supporters throughout all of this, with my son's school, Charles Williams, donating baby stuff and school uniform.

"The untouched houses even looked after our children whilst we were trying to divert the water out of the house, and assessing the damage.

"Our community has been fantastic, with some even providing us with mops and buckets."

Aimee, along with her neighbours, were shocked that the council did not come and check on them once, and had "refused to provide [them] with sand bags."

"After the floods in 2020, which were not even as bad as this, the Environmental Agency were supposed to have invested into some preventions. None of us believe anything was actually done to stop the overflow of the Afon Lywd.

"They probably thought it would take too long, or cost too much."

The Burton's are staying with family for now, but will have to claim on their insurance to stay in a hotel, while their house is refurbished and becomes liveable again.

"This won't be any time soon, as we have to think of the safety of our two babies before anything else," said Aimee.

Gary Saunders, 69, a nearby resident, built his house over 30 years ago with his late wife, Barbara.

"I have lived here for 30 years and have never see it so bad," Gary said.

"The rugby pitch has flooded before but coming into the houses in the way it has, is unheard of here.

"My garden was completely flooded and the water was about two foot high near me - and I was one of the lucky ones.

"The Afon Lwyd is the main problem. Something needs to be done - it is a real worry."

Newport City Council has been approached for comment.