According to research commissioned by the Long Live the Local campaign, 47 per cent of Welsh residents consider a nearby pub a top priority when choosing a new home.

The study revealed that 21 per cent of Welsh residents put the pub at the top of their list when prioritising local amenities.

Overall, 41 per cent of those surveyed ranked having a "good local pub" above schools (27 per cent), places of worship (6 per cent), and gyms (23 per cent).

These community hubs not only serve existing residents but also drive interest in local areas.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Welsh residents view pubs as a staple of vibrant communities, and 36 per cent check out house prices in the area after visiting a good local.

When evaluating a new neighbourhood, 36 per cent of prospective homeowners and renters visit the local pub to get a feel for the area’s atmosphere.

Dion Hughes, publican at The Goat in Glandwyfach, Gwynedd, said: "Over the years, we’ve seen many newcomers to the area stumble across The Goat, and you can tell from their expression; they have found somewhere special.

"Before long, they become fast regulars, calling the area their home.

"Those who have moved away always tell us how much they miss the place.

"And visitors always wish they had a proper pub nearby like ours.

"It's good to know that The Goat feels like home, no matter where you’re from."

Despite their importance, the industry continues to face mounting challenges with 500 pub closures across the UK in 2023, and another 500 expected in 2024.

With 37 per cent of residents in Wales saying that pubs help them feel less lonely and isolated, data shows that closures have negatively impacted the mental health of over three-quarters of people across the country (78 per cent).

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the Welsh Beer and Pub Association, which runs the Long Live the Local campaign, said: "A good local is understandably at the top of many people’s wish lists when house hunting.

"They also are a sign of real social value in their communities and good pubs offer so much more than a quality pint.

"It’s a place to meet new neighbours and friends, catch up on all the local news, and tuck into some delicious pub grub when you can’t face the washing up.

"So when you’ve finally got the keys to your new home there is even more reason to support your pub by joining the Long Live The Local campaign which calls on the Government to support our pubs, recognising the significant economic and social value they have.

"Pubs are vital to the lifeblood of our communities and the last thing any new mover wants to see is their local close their doors.

"We stand ready to help the government deliver the full support that’s needed for businesses to thrive."

Rebecca Peach, director of UK online estate agent I Am the Agent, said: "When selling or renting a property, the feel of the local area is almost as important as the home itself.

"Placemaking is incredibly important, with house hunters eager to live within vibrant neighbourhoods that have a wealth of community assets - like a good local pub - on their doorstep.

"From our experience, these social hubs are an essential part of the community, so it’s important that they’re protected so local areas can continue to grow and thrive across the UK."

Join the campaign by visiting the Long Live the Local website to sign up to the newsletter or add your signature to the Long Live the Local petition.