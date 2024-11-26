Jack Burman, 26, from Chepstow was arrested in Cwmbran last week, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of amphetamine on Thursday, November 21.

Burman, of Lord Eldon Drive, Thornwell is due to appear in the crown court on December 20.

He was represented by Paul Morris and the prosecution by Katie Baldwin.