The rain will fall on ground that is already saturated, which means the ground cannot absorb anymore water. This could lead to more flooding.

According to Met Office forecasting, the rain expected to fall in showers this afternoon with some more persistent downpours after 10pm.

The Met Office said people in Gwent will experience "a mixture of sunny spells and blustery scattered showers. These heavy at times, carrying the risk of hail and the odd rumble of thunder possible."

From 1pm to 4pm there is a 50-60% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to be between 6 and 10°C, with some light winds.

After 4pm this increases to 70-80% until 10pm when the heaviest showers are expected.

The Met Office said there will be "heavy showers continuing through this evening and overnight". Temperatures are also forecasted to drop down to 2°C at a minimum.

Flood warnings are still in place across Gwent.

According to Natural Resources Wales there are 7 red flood warnings including the River Monnow at Skenfrith, the River Wye at Monmouth and Watery Lane. There are also 19 amber flood alerts including the River Ebbw at Newport and River Usk.

The area has already seen homes and businesses suffering from devastating floods over the weekend.

Follow our live updates here: Storm Bert: Continued flood disruption across Gwent

Blackwood Rugby Club suffered significant flooding damage this weekend.

The Met Office predicts that tomorrow will be drier, with minimal rain forecasted.

However, the dry spell does not last long as more rain is expected overnight into Wednesday, where there will be more "rain and stronger winds" according to the Met Office.

However, The Met Office said the weather will be "drier and brighter on Thursday and Friday with overnight frost and fog patches likely".

Here's the full forecast for Newport:

1pm, sunshine and showers, 10C

2pm, sunshine and showers, 9C

3pm, sunshine and showers, 9C

4pm, showers, 8C

5pm, showers 7C

6pm, showers 7C

7pm, showers 7C

8pm, showers 7C

9pm, showers 6C

10pm, heavy rain, 7C

11pm, showers, 7C