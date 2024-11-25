BUSINESSES in Risca and Pontymister have described the impact of Sunday's floods at the hands of Storm Bert as "devastating".
The town was one of the worst hit areas across Gwent as Storm Bert descended on Wales on Sunday, leaving multiple businesses and roads still heavily flooded into Monday.
Commercial Street, the main road into Risca, was closed off to traffic heading towards Lidl, while further up the street, the local police station and One Stop remained completely inaccessible on Monday morning as floodwater reached up to their doorsteps.
Many businesses were affected, and were forced to remain closed on Monday while the clean up process began.
One of those was the Mill Café, whose damage was so bad that the water had got into the floors and equipment.
Staff members Kerri Miller and Hannah Pearce told the Argus they would be unable to reopen the café with the floors in their current situation.
They explained: "It's going to be a really big operation to get everything back the way it needs to be before we can safely reopen.
"We'll need new equipment, flooring and tables and chairs. The water has even got under our floors so we can't open like this.
"We're not 100 per cent sure when we will be able to reopen, but we'll make sure we keep everyone informed on our socials."
Knights Pharmacy on Commercial Street has also been badly hit.
Dispensary manager Jane Clements and her team were on site early Monday morning to asses the complete damage and begin the clean up.
She said: "It looked like a river when we came over on Sunday. I came up in the morning, around 10, and it didn't look too bad, but by the time I came back at 3pm that afternoon, it was reaching the second shelf in some cases."
Charity shop St David's Hospice had their branch completely destroyed by the floods.
According to head of retail Ross Hughes, the damage is so bad that they won't be open until January at the earliest.
He said: "We are devastated to not be able to support the community who have been so generous with donations."
Not all businesses were flooded, including Sugarbox Clinic.
Chantalle Coombes of Sugarbox said: "We've been really lucky that we weren't flooded, but we've been impressed with how the community has come together."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here