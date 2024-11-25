The Boat House Café in Cwmbran have started their clean-up operation which involves bailing out water and sweeping away debris from the floodwater.

Despite, the dramatic waist-high floods the café is thankfully not as damaged as it might have been.

"It could have been much worse," said General Manager, Martyn Brain, who has been working at the café for 18 months.

"We walked through waist-deep water yesterday but because the café's shutters were down, there was only about an inch of water inside," said Mr Brain.

The Boat House Café is located by the Boating Lake in Cwmbran. The parkland area surrounds the Afon Lwyd river.

The heavy rain which people across the UK have experienced over the last few days, caused the Afon Lwyd to burst its banks.

At the height of the flooding the park and area surrounding the Boat House Café was indistinguishable from the Boating Lake itself.

(Image: Martyn Brain and Newsquest) The benches at the Boat House Café during and after the floods.

Mr Brain said the river just could not carry the volume of water caused by the rainfall and from the snow on the hills melting and flowing into the waterways.

Last week there was widespread snowfall across Gwent.

The flooding has devastated several businesses across the area. Some were affected more than others. Mr Brain said he had feared the worst when he saw the weather on Saturday and Sunday.

"We are hoping to reopen on Wednesday," Mr Brain said of the The Boat House Café, which recently secured a 5-star food hygiene rating.

(Image: Newsquest) The Boat House Café's floor was covered by about an inch of flood water.

Mr Brain said the did not suffer from electricity damage. He said their plugs are high up.

The Boat House Café has laminated water-proof floor, which Mr Brain said helped a lot.

Mr Brain and other staff at the café are going to spend the next couple of days sweeping out the flood water and assessing the damage caused.

For now, Mr Brain said they are optimistic given the circumstances.