The defendants, who cannot be named because of their ages, are accused of assaulting the 18-year-old complainant at the Coleg Gwent campus in Lliswerry.

The youths, two of whom are aged 16 and two who are 17, had been charged with attempted murder.

But the prosecution will not be pursuing this and claims instead they are guilty of wounding with intent, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Two of defendants have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a 5-inch black-handled folding knife and a baton.

None of the boys entered a plea and the case was adjourned to December 18.

All the defendants were remanded into youth detention.

A provisional trial date of May 6, 2025 was set by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

The boys were represented by barristers Owen Williams, Julia Cox, Harry Baker and Kevin Seal with Matthew Cobbe appearing for the prosecution.